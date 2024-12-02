American-Israeli IDF platoon commander killed in battle, body held in Gaza, IDF says

Capt. Omer Neutra, 21, from New York was killed in battle on Oct. 7, 2023, and “his body has been held hostage in Gaza since,” Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on social media.

The American-Israeli served as a tank platoon commander in the Armored Corps 77th Battalion, 7th Brigade, the IDF said on Monday.

“May his memory be a blessing,” a post to X reads.

Neutra was from Long Island, according to ABC 7 New York. The media outlet reported he was killed during the Hamas attack on the Nova Music Festival in Israel.

Prior to the IDF announcement, it was believed Neutra was alive and being held hostage.

Due to Neutra’s body being held hostage, he is considered one of seven American hostages held in Gaza. Their families once again sat through another Thanksgiving dinner with an empty seat on Thursday, after urging that their release be prioritized.

Cease-fire negotiations have all but collapsed, while Israel’s military campaign to defeat Hamas continues.

Many hold out hope that even if the Biden administration cannot secure the release of the hostages before he leaves office in January, that the incoming Trump administration may bring a change to the negotiations and secure the hostages’ release.

President-elect Trump said from the campaign trail, “We want our hostages back, and they better be back before I assume office, or you will be paying a very big price.”

The other American hostages still being held in Gaza include Edan Alexander , Sagui Dekel-Chen , Gadi Haggai, Judi Weinstein Haggai and Keith Siegel .

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall and Ben Evansky contributed to this report.