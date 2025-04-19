American pastor kidnapped in South Africa thanks God after being rescued

American pastor Josh Sullivan released a statement after he was rescued from captivity following a deadly shootout in South Africa’s Eastern Cape Province.

“I want to begin by thanking God for delivering me from what was undoubtedly the worst experience of our life,” Sullivan wrote in a press release. He said that his “personal relationship with Jesus” gave him the strength he needed to survive.

AMERICAN PASTOR KIDNAPPED IN SOUTH AFRICA RESCUED AFTER DEADLY POLICE SHOOTOUT

“I am deeply grateful to the thousands of people who prayed for me while I was in captivity. It was because of these prayers that God performed a miracle a few nights ago.”

Sullivan also expressed his gratitude for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS), the FBI, Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) special agents and the South African police. He also said he was thankful for his wife, “whose strength and resilience made her the strongest woman in the world last week.”

AMERICAN PASTOR’S KIDNAPPING IN SOUTH AFRICA FUELED BY SOARING ARMED ROBBERY INCIDENTS IN RECENT YEARS

Sullivan asked for privacy, but said he would tell his “miraculous” story “when the time is right.”

HAWKS said an operation led by the agency “resulted in the successful rescue” of an American citizen, “reportedly a local pastor who had allegedly been kidnapped and held at a safe house in KwaMagxaki, Gqeberha, on 15 April 2025.”

Sullivan was abducted when four men broke into his church and dragged him from the pulpit, according to the Associated Press, which added that his truck was found hours later. The outlet reported that Sullivan has been based in the Motherwell township branch of the Fellowship Baptist Church since 2018.

Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.