American released by Taliban returns home to ‘champion’s welcome’

Taliban hostage George Glezmann landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Friday after more than 800 days in captivity in Afghanistan, where he received a “champion’s welcome.”

“I feel born again,” Glezmann told Fox News. “I have no words.”

“President Trump is amazing,” he added before thanking Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and hostage envoy Adam Boehler.

TALIBAN FREES AMERICAN HOSTAGE GEORGE GLEZMANN FOLLOWING NEGOTIATIONS WITH US, QATAR

“A free American individual…abducted because of my U.S. passport.”

“I’ve got no words to express my gratitude for my liberty,” Glezmann added.

His wife, Aleksandra, arrived shortly after her husband landed, and the two embraced after she got out of the car for the first time since his Dec. 5, 2022, capture in Kabul.

Ryan Corbett, who was released in January after nearly 900 days in Taliban captivity greeted Glezmann upon arrival.

Both Glezmann and Corbett were held together in Afghanistan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

News of Glezmann’s release was first revealed to Fox News Digital on Thursday after he departed from the Kabul International Airport headed for Doha, Qatar.

His release was secured by U.S. hostage envoy Adam Boehler, and Qatari officials, who engaged in direct communications with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Boehler met Glezmann in Kabul before flying with him to the Maryland base located just outside of Washington,