Americans told to ‘avoid’ gatherings in Moscow, Russia amid reports of extremists’ ‘imminent plans’ to attack

The U.S. State Department’s embassy in Moscow told American citizens to avoid large gatherings in Russia’s capital city amid reports of “imminent plans” of attack by extremists.

In a security alert on Thursday, the State Department said that they are monitoring reports that extremists may target large gatherings, including concerts, in the next 48 hours.

“The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours,” the agency said in the alert.

The embassy told residents to avoid crowds, monitor local media for updates and to be aware of their surroundings amid the heightened threat.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow has routinely advised Americans living in Russia to take safety precautions.

In February 2023, the State Department ordered all U.S. citizens in Russia to leave immediately.

“U.S. citizens residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately,” the U.S. embassy in Moscow warned. “Exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detentions.”

In a stark message, the department also said, “Do not travel to Russia.”

All Americans have been warned to find a way out of the country immediately and reminded that U.S. debit or credit cards do not work in Russia, and the electronic transfer of funds has become increasingly difficult due to sanctions.

“Russian security services have arrested U.S. citizens on spurious charges, singled out U.S. citizens in Russia for detention and harassment, denied them fair and transparent treatment, and convicted them in secret trials or without presenting credible evidence,” the embassy added.