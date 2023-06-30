Amusement park horror: 6-year-old boy falls from zipline after harness fails

A 6-year-old boy is recovering after his harness failed at a Mexican amusement park, where he is seen in video falling off of the attraction.

The incident happened on Sunday at Parque Fundidora’s Amazonian Expedition, an amusement park attraction located in the Mexican state of Nuevo Le?n.

Family members of the 6-year-old said on Facebook that his harness broke during the zipline ride, sending him into an artificial pool that was located below the attraction. Mexican media outlet ABC Noticas reported that the child fell nearly 40 feet into the artificial pool, citing local authorities.

Video provided to Fox News Digital shows the child on the zipline before he came to a stop, with the harness failing shortly after.

According to the family, a tourist nearby jumped into the pool and saved the 6-year-old child, named Cesar. Members of the family blame poor training of the park’s staff members for not handling the situation better.

J Cesar Sauceda told Fox News Digital that his brother suffered minor injuries and is recovering from the incident, but is “psychologically damaged” and “afraid.”

A government agency in Nuevo Le?n suspended various attractions at the amusement park following the incident.

Authorities said the zipline is an attraction within Parque Amazonia that is operated by an individual. A government investigation into the incident is underway, according to officials.