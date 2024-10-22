Ancient Roman statue discovered by construction workers in Bulgaria

Construction workers came across an “exceptionally preserved” marble statue during a job in the city of Varna in Bulgaria.

The Varna Regional Museum of History announced the find in a Facebook post on Oct. 15, 2024, which included photos of the discovery.

The statue, slightly taller than a human, according to the post, was found in Varna, the ancient city Odessa, and displayed a middle-aged man with a short beard, dressed in a Roman toga and holding a scroll.

An inscription on a pedestal read the name, G(ai) Marie Hermogen, according to the Varna Regional Museum of History.

The toga the man was clothed in was an indication that the individual had close ties to Roman authorities during his time, according to the Facebook post.

The marble statue from the Roman era had undergone very little damage, with just the right wrist missing, and slight damage to the face, the Varna Regional Museum of History reported.

The statue was found outside the fortress walls. Upon finding the ancient piece, construction contractor Georgi Kraychev quickly reported the discovery to the museum, the Facebook post states.

This past summer, archaeologists discovered another statue in Bulgaria. This one was discovered close to Bulgaria’s southeastern border with Greece.

The statue was discovered in July 2024. It was covered with dirt around 2,000 years ago, Fox News Digital previously reported. The statue of the ancient Greek god Hermes is 7 feet tall.

This particular find was discovered during excavation of an ancient Roman sewer in the city of Heraclea Sintica, Fox News Digital reported.