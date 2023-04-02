Andrew Tate released from Romanian jail, placed under house arrest

Andrew Tate was released from a Romanian jail on Friday, where he was being held under suspicion of rape, human trafficking, and forming an organized crime group.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled in Tate’s favor after he challenged a judge’s ruling to extend his detention for 30 days, according to Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT.

Tate was detained in late December in Bucharest, Romania’s capital, along with Tristan, his brother, and two other women. All four people won an appeal on Friday.

The four people will be under house arrest until April 29. Tate, a former kickboxer and social media influencer, and the three others haven’t formally been charged with a crime.

Bolla said that prosecutors can’t challenge the decision made by the Bucharest Court of Appeal, as it’s final.

Andrew Tate thanked the judges “who heard us today, because they were very attentive and they listened to us, and they let us free,” while speaking outside of what’s believed to be his home.

“I have no resentment in my heart for the country of Romania or for anybody else,” he said. “I just believe in the truth … I truly believe that justice will be served in the end. There is zero percent chance of me being convicted for something I’ve not done.”

After being released, Tristan Tate told a group of reporters that “the judges today made the right decision.”

“I respect what they’ve done for me and they will be vindicated in their decision, because I’m an innocent man and I can’t wait to prove it,” Tristan Tate said.

After the group of people were arrested in December, DIICOT said that it identified six victims in the alleged human trafficking case who were supposedly subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and were sexually exploited.

According to the government agency, the victims were lured under the pretense of love and then intimidated while allegedly being coerced to perform pornographic acts which would be used to financially benefit the alleged crime group.

“The four suspects…appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialized websites for a cost,” prosecutors said. “They would have gained important sums of money.”

After being released from detention, Tate said that he had “Absolute clarity of mind” in his jail cell.

“Pacing a 3metre cell with zero electronics or outside contact. Absolute clarity of mind. Real thoughts. Real plans,” Tate said.

He later tweeted on Saturday “All glory to god.”