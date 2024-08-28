Archaeologists discover privacy barrier possibly used by famous playwright in the UK’s oldest working theater

A doorway that could have been used by famous playwright William Shakespeare was discovered in the United Kingdom’s oldest working theater.

The discovery in St. George’s Guildhall in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, which has been undergoing major conservation efforts, was sparked when the Guildhall’s creative director, Tim FitzHigham, noticed a “weird shape in the wall,” according to a news release put out by the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk on August 21, 2024.

Upon further investigation, the boards were removed to reveal an archway.

“It has got to be pre-1405 as the hall’s medieval roof is held up above it,” FitzHigham said per the news release.

“Further exploratory work identified the arch as the door to what is believed to be the Guild Robing Room. This room was used by the highest level of Guild members to dress in their finery before feasting upstairs,” he continued.

“This is another mind-boggling discovery at the Guildhall,” FitzHigham said. “We’ve got a door that would definitely have been here in the years we think Shakespeare played here and, in all likelihood, was the door to a room where the players changed and stored props.”

“It is simply staggering that again a slight hunch or weird shape in the wall has turned out to be something frankly extraordinary,” he added.

Last year, another discovery with possible links to Shakespeare was uncovered, when researchers found boards underneath the flooring of St. George’s Guildhall, which dated back to the early 15th century and could have been walked upon by the famous playwright.

The earliest recorded production at the Guildhall was a nativity play in January 1445, according to Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust.

The Queen’s Men, a prestigious acting company in London formed in 1583, performed at the venue on numerous occasions through the late 1500s.

Shakespeare’s association with the Guildhall came in 1592 or 1593, according to the news release, as he and his company of actors were on tour in King’s Lynn when London’s theaters were closed due to a plague outbreak.

Shortly following this, Shakespeare joined the acting company Lord Chamberlain’s Men, later called the King’s Men, according to Biography.com.

Archaeologist Johnathan Clarke believes the archway never had a door in its frame, and rather provided privacy for performing actors with a sort of hanging.

“This 15th century doorway appears to have provided access to a medium sized low status room, and not to have ever had a door closing up the arch; it may have been made private with a simple hanging when required,” Clarke said per the news release.

“It is the type of room where traveling groups of players might change due to its location within the Guildhall. It would have given them a private space where they could put things, change and then travel up the staircase to appear on the first floor in their costume,” he added.