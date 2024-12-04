Archaeologists in Denmark discover over 100 weapons from the Iron Age during excavations

Excavations near Hedensted, Denmark, during the expansion of a freeway revealed several “well-preserved” ancient artifacts from the Iron Age that seemed to have been buried intentionally thousands of years ago.

During excavations at Løsning Søndermark conducted by archaeologists with Vejle Museums, numerous items were uncovered.

Archaeologists suggest the discovered weaponry was buried by a chieftain as an offering to a higher power, according to a press release from the museum released Nov. 22.

The weaponry dates back to the Iron Age, according to the press release. The large number of artifacts found would have been enough to equip a small army.

“From the very first surveys, we knew this was going to be extraordinary, but the excavation has exceeded all our expectations. The sheer number of weapons is astonishing, but what fascinates me most is the glimpse they provide into the societal structure and daily life of the Iron Age. We suddenly feel very close to the people who lived here 1,500 years ago,” Elias Witte Thomasen, archaeologistandexcavation leader from Vejle Musuems said of the find.

Among the artifacts found at the site were 119 lances and spears, eight swords, five knives, three arrowheads, one axe, a bridle, fragments of a bugle, fragments of at least two oath rings and several bronze and iron objects that have not been identified yet, according to the press release.

Another significant item discovered at the site was a “very rare” chain mail.

The type of armor was worn by knights and military men, created by sewing iron rings to fabric or leather, according to Britannica.

This type of armor took great effort and access to special resources to create, making it a costly piece reserved for those of elite status.

Additionally, there were fragments of two bronze neck rings at the site.

The rare, valuable objects uncovered from the site point to the power and influence the chieftain had.

Analysis of the items uncovered from the excavation continues, according to the press release.

Some of the artifacts may be put on display in early 2025 at Vejle Cultural Museum.