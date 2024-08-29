Archaeologists unearth ancient toy in Iceland, disagree on animal figurine’s classification

A rare toy dating to the Viking Age was found during an archaeological excavation in Iceland. Even though the time period the toy comes from is known by researchers, the animal the figure represents is still up for debate.

Archaeological research has been happening in the town of Fjörður in Seyðisfjordurr since 2020, Ragnheiður Traustadóttir, who is in charge of the excavation, told Fox News Digital in an email.

Many artifacts have come from this excavation, but the finding of a toy such as this was a rare discovery.

“Children are not very visible in the Viking Age, so we think it is amazing to find a toy that can be connected to them,” Traustadóttir said. “We also have very few finds in Iceland that are related to children.”

The toy carved from stone is small, measuring about 5 centimeters in length and 2.7 centimeters in height. There have been several theories about what the toy animal is, with archaeologists leaning most toward a pig or bear. Some believe it’s an Icelandic dog. Even though more research will be done on the toy during the winter months, researchers may not get a definitive answer to what animal the toy is.

“This winter, we will examine the finds, including the animal, to see if we can identify it, although it may remain open for discussion,” Traustadóttir told Fox News Digital.

Archaeologists were able to give a date for the creation of the toy based on where it was found and the material it was made from.

“It was found in the floor of the longhouse, a carved animal made from Palagonite tuff. Dating is around 940-1000 Viking Age,” explained Traustadóttir.

The stone material the toy is made of could have largely played into its preservation. Objects made of organic materials such as wood are rare to be preserved in Iceland, Traustadóttir said.

The small, carefully carved ancient toy is just one of over 100 gaming pieces that have been found during excavation.

Many unique finds also came from the investigation of four graves that were uncovered.

“In one of the male graves, only the teeth remained, yet he was buried in a boat alongside a dog, horse and grave goods,” Traustadóttir shared.

Among the ancient items found in the grave were beads, gaming pieces, a silver brooch, a silver ring and an ax.

“The woman’s bones had vanished, but her position could be inferred,” Traustadóttir added. “On her chest were two oval bronze brooches, with 11 large beautiful beads lying between them and a small round bronze brooch below. Remnants of clothing were preserved on the brooches. Between the woman’s breasts were iron shears wrapped in a cloth. On her right side was a small oak chest containing a whetstone and flints, and on her left side was a knife and an iron object that could be a key.”

Excavation of Fjörður will continue for two more weeks.