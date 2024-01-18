Argentina’s Milei warns WEF to reject socialism, says ‘Western world is in danger’

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Argentinian President Javier Milei went scorched earth on attendees of the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, telling them to reject socialism while painting a dire picture that Western values and systems are under threat.

Milei, who romped to the presidency late last year on a platform of “anarcho-capitalism” and promising to drastically reduce the size of government, stared down the business and political elites at the globalist confab and called on them to embrace “free enterprise capitalism” to end world poverty.

“Today, I’m here to tell you that the Western world is in danger,” Milei said in a special address at the gathering in Davos, Switzerland, according to a translation.

“And it is in danger because those who are supposed to have to defend the values of the West are co-opted by a vision of the world that inexorably leads to socialism, and thereby to poverty,” he added.

“Socialism is a phenomenon that creates poverty… free enterprise capitalism is the only tool we have to end hunger and poverty,” he added, according to Reuters.

The Davos meeting is Milei’s first overseas trip since taking office and it marks a test for right-wing Milei, a relative political newcomer who took office after a rapid ascent from acid-tongued economist and TV pundit to the presidency. Often compared to former President Trump, he is keen to win backing for his economic ideas, which include shutting the central bank and adopting the dollar.

“Unfortunately, in recent decades, motivated by some well-meaning individuals willing to help others and others motivated by the wish to belong to a privileged caste,” Milei said.

“The main leaders of the Western world have abandoned the model of freedom for different versions of what we call collectivism. We are here to tell you that collectivist experiments are never the solution to the problems that afflict the citizens of the world. Rather, they are the root cause.”

“Do believe me, no one [is] better placed than us Argentines to testify to these two points,” he added.

During his speech, Milei focused on the role of the state across a wide range of activities, which he said amounted to levers of control rather than allowing citizens the freedom to prosper through their own efforts. He told citizens to stand up to overreaching governments.

“Do not be intimidated by parasites who live off the state, do not surrender to the political class that only wants to stay in power and retain its privileges,” Milei said. “You are social benefactors, you are heroes, you are the creators of the most extraordinary period of prosperity we’ve ever seen.”

At home, Milei is also pushing for major economic reforms, including spending cuts and deregulation, in a bid to improve the government’s finances and boost the economy. But he faces poverty levels which are climbing above 40%, inflation at more than 211% and the threat of social unrest. Milei carried a chainsaw during the campaign trail to symbolize how he was going to cut the size of the government.

World Economic Forum founder and Chair Klaus Schwab introduced Milei to the stage by saying his “more radical methods” had “introduced a new spirit to Argentina.”

In 2022, Schwab proclaimed that China was a “role model” for other nations. China is governed by the absolute rule of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) which does not allow people to practice the religion or belief of their choice and has no tolerance for dissent or criticism.

Organizers of the WEF say it is an opportunity for elites to share ideas and cut business and political deals on pressing global issues. Critics say that it is a vehicle for globalization and collectivism where the working class ultimately loses out.

Ahead of the speech, Milei met British foreign minister David Cameron and was set for a head-to-head with IMF chief Georgieva, after Argentina struck a staff-level agreement last week to salvage its $44 billion loan program with the fund.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz and Reuters contributed to this report.