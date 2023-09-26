At least 3 dead, 15 missing after Guatemala landslide

Heavy rains set off a landslide in Guatemala’s capital early Monday sweeping several humble homes into a river and leaving three people dead and at least 15 people missing, including 10 minors.

Guatemala’s National Disaster Reduction Coordinator confirmed the three dead, including a young girl, in a statement Monday.

The 5-year-old girl was recovered by firefighters partially buried in debris and mud some 3 miles down the Naranjo river.

The landslide swept away six homes and the families who lived in them around 2 a.m. Around 5 a.m. the firefighters announced they would start a search.

Landslides are a constant threat during Guatemala’s rainy season, which extends to November. There are few controls on where people build their homes, especially in poor settlements, putting them at greater risk.

Images provided by rescuers showed a long path of the landslide and evidence of domestic life strewn along the river bank. The military set up a command center to oversee the rescue effort.