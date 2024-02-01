At least 4 Mexican tourists killed when boat capsizes near Cancún, captain detained

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Four Mexican tourists died after a boat carrying 19 people capsized late Monday near Cancún.

The captain of the “Diosa del Mar” was also detained. Authorities did not specify what type of craft the boat was.

The vessel was carrying 17 passengers and two crew members while traveling to Cancún from Isla Mujeres, when it “wrecked in the bay between Isla Mujeres and Cancún, when returning to its place of origin,” the Isla Mujeres City Council said in a press release.

“We express our solidarity with the families of the victims and with the people who were rescued,” the council said.

Most of the passengers were rescued by the Mexican navy, local police and civil defense agencies. Some were taken to hospitals.

All were Mexican citizens. Authorities were looking into whether the boat was overcrowded. The passengers had reportedly gone to a restaurant on the island and were returning to mainland Mexico when the incident occurred.

“We are analyzing the weather conditions and the boat’s capacity, whether it had the capacity to carry those 19 people,” said Raciel López, the state attorney general.

The Cancún region has experienced similar boating accidents in the past, given its popularity with tourists.

In 2022, two American divers were killed when a dive boat drove over them. In 2018, two dozen tourists were injured when a crude bomb exploded aboard a passenger ferry at Playa del Carmen, a resort area further down the coast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.