Attack on US Embassy in Lebanon foiled, army fights back to kill one assailant

The Lebanese army thwarted an attack by gunmen on the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon on Wednesday morning in Beirut. One assailant was reportedly killed.

A Lebanese security official told The Associated Press that there were four assailants, including one who drove them to the site and three who opened fire.

In a post on X, the Lebanese army said members wounded one of the shooters, a Syrian national, who was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Lebanon’s state-sponsored National News Agency later reported that the State Security Directorate, in collaboration with the Directorate of the Army Intelligence, also arrested the brother of the shooting suspect accused of attacking the U.S. embassy in a swift operation in Majdal Anjar.

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut said “small arms fire” was reported in the vicinity of its entrance around 8:34 a.m. local time, but that its facility and team were safe.

“Thanks to the quick reaction of host country security forces and our Embassy security team, our facility and our team are safe,” the U.S. embassy wrote in a statement. “Investigations are underway, and we are in close contact with host country law enforcement. The Embassy will remain closed to the public for the rest of today, June 5, but plans to be open for general business as usual tomorrow, June 6.”

The embassy recommended U.S. citizens in Lebanon monitor Travel.State.Gov “for alerts and the news closely for breaking developments that could affect internal security.”

“Investigations are underway and we are in close contact with host country law enforcement,” the embassy wrote earlier on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

WORLD BANK SAYS POVERTY LEVELS IN LEBANON HAVE TRIPLED IN A DECADE

A member of the embassy’s security team was wounded in the attack and the Lebanese army shot an attacker in the stomach, a security source told Reuters. The army is continuing to look through the area for other potential attackers.

The Lebanese military said it deployed troops around the embassy and surrounding areas.

The motives for the attack were not clear but Lebanese media published photos that appear to show a bloodied attacker wearing a black vest with the words “Islamic State” written in Arabic and the English initials “I” and “S.”

Local media reported there was a gunfight for almost half an hour by the U.S. diplomatic mission.

LEBANON FOREIGN MINISTER ‘FEELS GREAT LOSS’ OVER DEATH OF IRAN PRESIDENT, OTHER OFFICIALS IN HELICOPTER CRASH

The embassy is located in the suburb of Aukar, north of Beirut, in a highly secured zone with multiple checkpoints along the route to the entrance. It moved there from Beirut after more than 60 people were killed in a suicide attack in 1983.

In September, Lebanese security forces detained a Lebanese man who opened fire by the U.S. Embassy. No casualties were reported in that attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The following month, hundreds of protesters clashed with Lebanese security forces in pro-Palestinian demonstrations near the U.S. Embassy amid the war between Hamas terrorists and Israeli forces.

A travel advisory already in place before the embassy attack said U.S. citizens should avoid travel to the Lebanon-Israel border area, the Lebanon-Syria border area, and refugee settlements. “In all parts of Lebanon, you should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings or protests,” the advisory says.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.