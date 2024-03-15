Australian billionaire resurrects plans to build, set sail on Titanic II

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Australian mining magnate Clive Palmer has resurrected plans to build a replica of the ill-faded Titanic to sail around the world – an effort he’s promised before with nothing to show for it.

Palmer, 69, previously launched similar plans in 2012 and 2018 to build the Titanic II, a replica of the doomed ocean liner that sank in 1912 on her maiden voyage after striking an iceberg, killing more than 2,000 people on board.

The billionaire held a press conference Wednesday at the Sydney Opera House to announce his vision for completing the vessel, promising to construct “the ship of love and the ultimate in style and luxury,” the Guardian reported. Palmer, who also served in the Australian parliament, said he hasn’t secured a shipyard.

“We are getting the best ship-builders, designers and engineers in the world back on deck to build Titanic ll,” Palmer said.

The ship will be constructed by Palmer’s company, Blue Star Line.

Once completed, the ship will follow the original journey of the first Titanic. It will depart from Southampton, England to New York and will also sail around the world, Palmer said.

The interior of the proposed vessel will comprise nine decks and feature 835 cabins, including 383 in first class, 201 in second class and 251 third-class rooms. It will serve up to 2,435 passengers. It will also be fitted with an exact replica of The Bridge as it was on the original ship.

Aside from the onboard experience, the ship would feature upgrades to navigation technology and modern safety procedures. It will be powered by a diesel engine but will still feature four smoke stacks like the original, coal-powered Titanic.

“In 1912 the Titanic was the ship of dreams. For over a century Titanic’s legend has been powered by mystery, intrigue and respect for all she stood for,” said Palmer.

Work on the Titanic II stopped in 2015 due to payment disputes, The Guardian reported. In 2018, Palmer announced plans for the project with a sail date of 2022.

On Wednesday, he blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and cruise industry shutdowns for delays.

“I’ve got more money now,” he said. “It’s a lot more fun to do the Titanic than it is to sit at home and count my money.”