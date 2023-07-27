‘Barbie’ moms brawl over bad theatre behavior in viral video

Come on, Barbie, let’s go…duke it out in a movie theater?

A post on social media showing “Barbie” moviegoers in Brazil castigating an inconsiderate parent who allegedly let her child watch YouTube videos throughout the entire screening of the blockbuster film has gone viral.

The clip, posted on Monday by TikTok user Sophia Ferreira, shows a woman in pink pants storming up the stairs of the theater as the credits roll and shoving the offending mom, sending her falling into a row of seats.

The mom, also dressed in pink, springs up from the row, takes off one of her flats and lunges at her attacker, slugging her with the shoe.

BARBIE’S DREAMHOUSE MUST BE ‘REDESIGNED TO SURVIVE’ CLIMATE CHANGE, CBS REPORTS

A manager is seen breaking up the fight as the two woman continue to exchange angry words.

TikTok noted the video is currently unavailable on the platform, but since it was posted on Monday the video has gained nearly 126,000 views, according to the New York Post.

‘BARBIE’ CONTROVERSY: MARGOT ROBBIE AND RYAN GOSLING FILM’S ROCKY ROAD TO THEATERS

Viewers took to the comments section to Monday-morning quarterback the match, the New York Post reported.

“She lucky she confronted her at the end, cuz I would’ve went out and got a manager to escort her out,” one TikTok commented.

“The worst thing is to see others laughing without helping the girl,” said a second person.

CRITICS HYPE ‘BARBIE’ AS A STUNNING ‘TAKEDOWN’ OF TOXIC MASCULINITY AND ‘A MASTER’S THESIS ON FEMINISM’

Several others laughed at the calming, down-tempo music from the film that plays as the fight rages between the two women.

“They fighting to the sound of Billie [Eilish],” said one person.

“Barbie,” an equally comedic as it is philosophical take on the iconic doll, has been a smashing box office success.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film has earned a record-setting $500 million worldwide in under a week. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the bubblegum pink movie has surpassed “Wonder Woman”and “Captain Marvel” as the highest-grossing opening weekend for any female-directed film in history.

Fox News Digital’s Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.