Biden’s Venezuela policy feeds Maduro strongman image, emboldens dictator in election controversy: Rubio

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., criticized the Biden administration’s handling of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, arguing that it has fed his regime’s strongman image and emboldened him in his more authoritarian aims.

“In my view, it strengthened them internally, and I think gave him the boldness to say: I can get away with this now,” Rubio argued. “I’ll be condemned. They’ll snap back some sanctions, people will say mean things about me, but in a few months… 2 million more people will leave Venezuela. I’ll put some people in jail and crack down on them, and the people around me and the regime will remain loyal, because I’ve proven that I can win and, I can win in negotiations.”

Rubio explained that he believes the root problem lies with the people President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have around them, which includes “people who are convinced that you can negotiate a good outcome anywhere.”

“There are some people that you simply can’t just close because of their nature and because of their interests,” Rubio insisted. “There isn’t going to be a diplomatic solution, unfortunately, in the short term… particularly when you’re dealing with authoritarians that are trying to figure out how to stay in power.”

Anti-government protests have continued in the days following the late July presidential election that the Maduro-controlled National Electoral Council handed to the incumbent with an alleged victory margin of 51%, compared to 44% support for the opposition.

Pre-election polling (which is illegal in the country) showed that opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez had double the support that Maduro and his United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) had. Venezuelans took to the streets in peaceful protest, but Maduro sent out police to crackdown on them and to clear the streets, leading to violent clashes and escalation.

Maduro on Wednesday asked the country’s Supreme Court to audit the election, responding to claims that the opposition had won the election and international claims that the election was not fair and free, but many argue that PSUV has such thorough control over every part of the country’s judiciary it is “compromised.”

Ultimately, the Biden administration on Thursday declared Gonzalez the rightful winner of the election, arguing that, “Given the overwhelming evidence, it is clear to the United States and, most importantly, to the Venezuelan people that Edmundo González Urrutia won the most votes in Venezuela’s July 28 presidential election.”

“The democratic opposition has published more than 80% of the tally sheets received directly from polling stations throughout Venezuela,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press release. “Those tally sheets indicate that Edmundo González Urrutia received the most votes in this election by an insurmountable margin.”

The U.S. State Department stressed that Maduro’s victory followed with “no supporting evidence” and that the U.S. “consulted widely with partners and allies around the world” and “none have concluded that Nicolás Maduro received the most votes this election.”

The U.S. helped broker the Barbados Agreement between the Venezuelan president and the opposition parties in his country last October, seeking free and fair elections in exchange for sanctions relief. Maduro immediately backtracked on the agreement by suspending primaries over alleged corruption just one month after signing the deal.

The State Department then in April allowed the relief, known as General License 44, to expire. The license allowed Venezuela to perform transactions related to oil and gas sector operations, despite acknowledging that Maduro had delivered on “some of the commitments” on the electoral roadmap.

A National Security Council spokesperson told Fox News Digital that it is “inaccurate to characterize” the Barbados Agreement as a “quid pro quo.”

“We significantly changed the sanctions policy we inherited from the previous administration because there is no question that the previous administration’s sanctions policy was not working and led to the exodus of 8 million Venezuelans,” the spokesperson said.

“In October we calibrated our sanctions policy following the Barbados Agreement to show Maduro and his representatives that things could be different, if only they followed through on their commitments — which they now are not doing, and you can anticipate swift USG [United States Government]action very soon,” the spokesperson argued.

Jorge Jraissati, a Venezuelan foreign policy expert and President of the Economic Inclusion Group, bemoaned that the Biden administration has “not done enough at all” through an “erratic” policy towards Venezuela at a time when America’s support remains essential to achieving meaningful progress.

“It lacks strategy,” Jraissati said. “It has relied on empty promises on the part of Maduro, and, as a result, the Maduro regime has been able to strengthen their position internationally, as well as their finances.”

“To bring freedom to Venezuela, we need a real strategist in the White House,” Jraissati added. “We need a foreign policy doctrine that leverages America’s mind power and its vast geoeconomic tools. We need a president that understands the national security and economic importance of Venezuela.”

“When it comes to the American people, we need their brightest minds to join our cause,” he urged. “We need the strategic mind of U.S. businessmen, new technologies built in Silicon Valley and the intellect of America’s greatest experts.”

The State Department did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.