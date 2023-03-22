BioNTech to develop, produce cancer drugs in Jerusalem, says Israel’s Finance Ministry
Germany’s BioNTech SE signed a preliminary deal to set up a facility to produce cancer-related drugs and vaccines in Jerusalem, Israel’s Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
Under the memorandum of understanding, BioNTech will develop the drugs and vaccines using mRNA technology in the Har Hotzvim technology park. It will also set up a research centre at the Weizmann Institute in central Israel.