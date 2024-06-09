Body of missing TV doctor Michael Mosley believed found on Greek island

British TV doctor Michael Mosley is believed to have been found dead on the Greek island of Symi following a multi-day search along the coast for the missing man.

Mosley, 67, appeared to have fallen down a steep slope near the rocky coast above Agia Marina beach, Lefteris Papakalodoukas, the island’s mayor, told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Papakalodoukas said he was aboard a boat with state ERT TV journalists around 10 a.m. when they spotted the body against a fence.

“We zoomed with the cameras and saw it was him,” the mayor said, referring to Mosley.

Antonis Mystiloglou, a cameraman with TV ERT, who was also on the boat, told The Associated Press the body had a leather bag in one hand.

Formal identification of the body was pending.

Mosley was last seen on Wednesday. He disappeared during an afternoon hike alone along St. Nicholas Beach near the village of Pedi on the small mountainous island, and never returned, police officials said.

His wife, Dr. Clare Bailey, alerted authorities after he failed to return.

Police, the fire brigade, coast guard and volunteers had searched for Mosley on and off the coast of the island in the eastern Aegean, using a helicopter, drones and a rescue dog as temperatures hit 104 degrees Farenheit.

Mosley is famed as a regular guest on British broadcaster ITV’s “This Morning,” and is known for popularizing the 5:2 diet, an intermittent fasting routine.

He has also authored several best-selling books, including “The Fast 800,” “The Clever Guts Diet,” “The Fast Diet,” “Fast Exercise,” and “The 8-Week Blood Sugar Diet.”

Mosley and Bailey have four children.

Fox News’ Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.