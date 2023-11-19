Boy, 10, killed by violent gang of monkeys that continues to terrorize small village

A gang of violent monkeys terrorizing a town in India struck again, killing a 10-year-old boy by ripping out his intestines.

Dipak Thakor, was playing with friends in the small village of Salki when he was attacked by what has become a notorious gang of monkeys, with one of the animals digging his claws into the boy and tearing out his intestines, according to a report from The Sun.

Thakor was rushed to the hospital after the attack but doctors were tragically unable to save his life.

WOMAN BLEEDS TO DEATH AFTER BEING ATTACKED BY MONKEYS DAYS AFTER BABY WAS KILLED IN SAME CITY

“His intestine was ripped out in the attack. He rushed (back) to his house and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” a local official said in a statement, according to The Sun.

The monkeys responsible for the boy’s death have been on the run and responsible for multiple attacks, with the official saying the latest tragedy was “the third attack by monkeys in the village within a week.”

Vishal Chaudhary, a forest official in Salki, said officials have been attempting to hunt down what was described as a “large troop” of monkeys and have succeeded in capturing a few so far.

MONKEY SNATCHES 12-DAY-OLD BABY FROM MOTHER’S ARMS, FATALLY BITES HIM

“We have rescued two langurs in the past one week, and set up cages to trap another langur,” Chaudhary said, according to the report. “There is a large troop of monkeys in the village, including four adults who have been involved in attacks in the past one week. Two of them have been rescued. Efforts are on to cage another.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the report, dangerous encounters with monkeys are not rare in India. Earlier this year, a 3-year-old boy was abducted by a monkey that carried the child up a cliff. In that case, police went on a multiple-hour search and were able to locate the child and safely return her to her parents.