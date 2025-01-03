Boy, 7, survives 5 days alone in African game park alongside lions, elephants

A missing 7-year-old boy survived five days alone in an African game park, alongside elephants and lions, in what Zimbabwean politicians are calling “a true miracle.”

Tinotenda Pudu spent nearly a week alone in Matusadonha game park after “wander[ing] away” and losing his sense of direction, Mutsa Murombedzi, a Member Parliment in Zimbabwe, wrote in a post on X.

Pudu was found by rangers from Matusadona Africa Parks after walking nearly 15 miles from home, according to officials.

SAN DIEGO ZOO TO WELCOME PAIR OF GIANT PANDAS FROM CHAIN UNDER CONSERVATION PARTNERSHIP

“After [five] long, harrowing days in the jungle near Hogwe River, which feeds into Ume river, the boy has been found alive,” Murombedzi announced. “Sleeping on a rocky perch, amidst roaring lions, passing elephants, eating wild fruits and just the unforgiving wild [is] too much for a [7]-year-old.”

The park hosts lions, leopards, buffalo, zebras, elephants, hippos and antelope, according to African Parks’ website.

OUTSIDE OF CHINA, PANDAS ARE ONLY FOUND IN THESE 5 ZOOS AROUND THE WORLD

The Nyaminyami community beat night drums each day in hopes the boy would hear the sound and find his way back home, according to Murombedzi.

“Above all, we thank God for watching over Tinotenda and leading him back home safely,” she said. “This is a testament to the power of unity, hope, prayer and never giving up.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials confirmed the child’s age to the BBC.