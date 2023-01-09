Brazil’s Bolsonaro hospitalized with abdominal pain: report

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized in Orlando, Florida, on Monday with “abdominal pain,” the O Globo newspaper reported.

The news comes a day after Bolsonaro’s supporters marched on government buildings in Brasilia in protest of new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The rioting included demonstrators storming Brazil’s Supreme Court, Congress, and the presidential palace.

Bolsonaro has a history of health problems, having been hospitalized multiple times for intestinal blockages. He suffered intestinal damage when he was stabbed at a 2018 campaign rally.

Bolsonaro never conceded defeat and refused to attend his successor’s inauguration. He flew to Florida two days prior to the new president being sworn in.

BRAZIL’S LULA INAUGURATED AS NEW PRESIDENT AFTER BOLSONARO REPORTEDLY FLED TO FLORIDA HOME OF MMA FIGHTER

Bolsonaro denied having any involvement with the rioting and issued a statement condemning the violence.

“Peaceful demonstrations, within the law, are part of democracy. However, vandalism and the invasion of public buildings like today’s acts, and like those practiced by the left in 2013 and 2017, are an exception,” Bolsonaro wrote in a statement, according to The Wall Street Journal.

DEMOCRATS ORGANIZE BID TO EXTRADITE BOLSONARO FROM FLORIDA AFTER BRAZILIAN CAPITOL ATTACK

President Biden offered his own condemnation of the attack Sunday evening.

“I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with President Lula.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brazilian authorities were able to retake control of the government buildings by Sunday evening. Brazilian media reported that as many as 1,200 pro-Bolsonaro protesters had been arrested and were being detained at the Brazilian Army headquarters near the capital.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.