British lawmaker calls for allowing citizens to change their gender after death

A U.K. lawmaker is pushing legislation that would allow transgender people to have their legally recognized gender changed to match their gender identity after their death.

Labor Party MP Charlotte Nichols called for Britain’s Gender Recognition Act of 2004 to be amended to allow the posthumous changes to gender in late January.

“My question follows on from a recent petition supported by many of my constituents, regarding amending the Gender Recognition Act,” Nichols told The Telegraph in an interview.

“The genesis of the petition was the murder of my constituent Brianna Ghey, whose life was brutally cut short before she was old enough to have formal legal recognition of who she was and how she will be remembered by her family, friends and our community,” she added.

PHILADELPHIA TEEN MURDER SUSPECT SEEN ON NEW VIDEO AFTER ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY

“At that time, the Government said they did not believe any reforms were necessary, but it is something I continue to have raised with me by my constituents and will continue to raise with the Government accordingly so that this can be an option available to bereaved families should they so wish,” she said.

Ghey was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in the head, neck, chest and back in broad daylight after being lured to a park in the town of Warrington on Feb. 11, 2023. Police do not believe the incident was a hate crime, however.

16-YEAR-OLDS CHARGED WITH MURDER IN FATAL STABBING OF TIKTOK TEEN BRIANNA GHEY

The culprits, Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, committed the crime for “enjoyment” and a “thirst for killing,” police said.

The defendants denied killing Brianna and blamed each other for the fatal stabbing. It is not known which one or if both wielded the knife. Neither had been in trouble with police before. The two were found guilty by a jury last month following a four-week trial.

BRITISH DEFENSE CHIEF WARNS WAR POSSIBLE WITHIN 5 YEARS WITH RIVALS CHINA, RUSSIA, IRAN: ‘INFLECTION POINT’

The trial heard that the defendants were intelligent and had a fascination with violence, torture and serial killers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pair had planned the attack for weeks, detailed in a handwritten plan and phone messages found by detectives. They also had discussed killing others, which prompted police early in the investigation to rule out transphobia as a motive behind the murder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.