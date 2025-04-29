Canada Elections: Prime Minister Carney’s Liberal Party to lead fourth consecutive government

Canada’s Liberal Party is projected to win the country’s federal election for the fourth consecutive time.

The Liberals are led by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who took over after Justin Trudeau resigned.

As of late Monday, the Liberal Party was also leading with 137 seats won in Parliament as opposed to the 98 seats held by the Conservative Party.

A party needs to win 172 seats in order to hold the majority.



