Canada opens investigation into deadly OceanGate voyage to Titanic ruins

A Canadian government agency is opening an investigation into the OceanGate Titan submersible and the cargo vessel which provided support from the surface.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada announced on Friday that it will be investigating the fatal incident involving the submersible Titan and Canadian-flagged vessel Polar Prince.

“In accordance with the Canadian Transportation Accident Investigation and Safety Board Act and international agreements, the TSB, as the investigation authority of the flag state of the support vessel involved in the occurrence, will conduct a safety investigation regarding the circumstances of this operation conducted by the Canadian-flagged vessel Polar Prince,” a deployment notice states. “A team of TSB investigators is traveling to St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, to gather information, conduct interviews, and assess the occurrence. In the coming days, we will coordinate our activities with other agencies involved.”

The Titan lost contact with its surface vessel on Sunday, and its debris were found on Thursday, according to the Coast Guard, stating that all passengers and crew members are presumed dead.

“The debris is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber. Upon this determination, we immediately notified the families,” U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said to reporters. “On behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire unified command, I offer my deepest condolences to the families.”

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.