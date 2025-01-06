Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to announce resignation as early as Monday: report

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly expected to resign from his position as early as Monday, according to Canadian media.

The news was first reported by the Globe and Mail, citing three sources. The outlet said that it is unclear when exactly Trudeau will step down, but it is expected to come before a national caucus meeting on Wednesday.

The news comes as Trudeau’s popularity continues to dwindle in Canada, which is expecting a national election on Oct. 20 of this year.

This story is still developing. Check back with us for updates.