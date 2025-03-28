Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says ‘old relationship’ with US ‘is over’ amid tension over Trump tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday said the “old relationship” with the United States “is over” while vowing to engage in a renegotiation over a trade agreement.

Carney, 60, who won the Liberal leadership this month with 86% of the vote after former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stood down, was speaking in Ottawa after meeting the nation’s provincial premiers when he spoke about President Donald Trump‘s new tariffs.

“The old relationship we had with the United States, based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperations, is over,” he told reporters. “The time will come for a broad renegotiation of our security and trade relationship.”

Carney’s remarks didn’t specify the future of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which was renegotiated during Trump’s first term in office.

Carney said what the U.S. will do next “is unclear.”

“What is clear is that we as Canadians have agency. We have power. We are masters in our own home,” he said. “We control our destiny. We can give ourselves much more than any foreign government, including the United States, can ever take away.”

Trump’s tariffs and remarks about making Canada the 51st state have unsettled Canadian leaders and upset many Canadians.

On Wednesday, Trump said that he would impose a 25% tariff on imports of foreign-made cars, a move intended to boost the U.S. auto industry. He paused the tariffs on goods covered by the USMCA.