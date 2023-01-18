Canadian woman who crashed car into home after Marilyn Manson concert sues venue for serving her alcohol

A Canadian woman who in 2019 drove drunk, lost control of her car, and crashed into a house, igniting a massive gas explosion that devastated a neighborhood in London, Ontario is suing the concert venue that served her alcohol, according to reports.

CBC reported that Daniella Leis, 26, claims in the lawsuit that Ovations Ontario Food Services is at fault partially for several civil lawsuits filed by victims affected by the blast against her and her father, Shawn Leis. In total, the two face six lawsuits.

Leis pleaded guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm in October, and was sentenced to three years in prison in February 2021.

During the trial, CBC said, it was revealed that Leis was driving home from a Marilyn Manson concert at the Budweiser Gardens on Aug. 14, 2019 when she drove the wrong direction on Queen’s Avenue before plowing into a house on Woodman Avenue.

The crash resulted in the brick house’s gas line severing.

Crews were able to get Leis out of the car and clear the area after detecting the gas leak, and 15 minutes later, the house exploded.

The incident forced the evacuation of 100 homes, with a dozen homes sustaining damage and three of those homes suffering extensive damage and getting demolished.

Leis claims in her lawsuit that Ovations or their employees served her alcohol “when they knew or ought to have known that she was intoxicated or would become intoxicated,” CBC reported.

The suit also alleges that the company did not provide properly trained bouncers to monitor the state of intoxication of individuals leaving, Ovations failed to check on her “intended mode of transportation” as she left in an intoxicated state, and the staff kicked her out from the venue without ensuring she would not drive home.