Car driver in Munich plows into crowd 1 day before Vance and world leaders gather for security conference

At least 28 people, including children, were injured on Thursday when a car driver drove into a crowd in Munich, Germany, police say. Initial reports indicate that some of those hit were critically injured.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder says the crash is being treated as a “suspected attack.” Police identified the suspect as a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker, BBC reported, adding that he was known to police for previous offenses.

Fox News’ Trey Yingst, who was on the scene, said he saw someone limping away from the scene with the help of paramedics.

Munich police are asking witnesses to come forward with footage of the incident and information.

This incident occurred just about a mile away from where world leaders are expected to gather for the Munich Security Conference (MSC) on Friday, Reuters reported. Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are among the expected conference attendees.

A spokesperson for the vice president told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that Vance and President Zelenskyy will meet on the sidelines of the conference, where the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is likely to be a focus. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is attending the conference, will also reportedly participate in the meeting, according to the Associated Press.

While President Donald Trump has made his desire to end the war clear, urging both President Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to make a deal, a European official told Fox News that the U.S. has no concrete plan.

“Munich is too soon to unveil a Ukraine peace plan,” the official, who is familiar with the peace talks, said. “The negotiations between the principals – Trump, Zelenskyy, Putin – will be tough. All options to end the killing are on the table – the course of action will be Trump’s call. There’s still plenty of room to ramp up sanctions.”

The MSC’s annual conference is meant to be a place where leaders from across the globe can meet to discuss conflicts and debate possible solutions.

On its official X account, the MSC wrote that it was “deeply saddened to learn that a tragic incident occurred this morning in the Munich city center… Our thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

In the same post, the MSC urged those in the city to remain calm and follow police instructions.