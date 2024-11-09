CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Turkish leaders brawl at council meeting over the cost of Republic Day

A meeting among Turkish officials erupted into a brawl as tensions flared amid disagreements over the cost of celebrations to honor the creation of the country, during a period of economic hardship.

The Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Council allocated 69 million Turkish lira, the equivalent of $2 million, for a concert featuring singer Ebru Gündeş during the October 29 Republic Day celebration, according to media reports.

Another 71 million lira were set aside for a performance by the rock band Mor ve Ötesi, which fueled questions by critics.

Lawmakers exchanged heated words, with some arguing that others were out of touch with ordinary citizens, Newsweek reported.

Video footage of the meeting shows lawmakers grabbing and shoving each other after the meeting had been adjourned.

There were no reports of injuries or arrests.