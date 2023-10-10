Causalities, kidnapped and more numbers since Hamas’ attack on Israel

Since the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists Saturday, hundreds of civilians, including babies, the elderly, and soldiers have been killed, wounded or captured. Israel retaliated against Hamas by firing missiles into Gaza.

A terror attack by Hamas at a music festival in Israel claimed the lives of at least 260 concert-goers with many others kidnapped and injured. Those abducted — including American citizens — are still being held hostage in Gaza.

According to local Israeli outlet i24News, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers discovered a brutal scene of 40 dead babies, some decapitated at Kfar Aza, one of the communities Hamas terrorists invaded early Saturday morning.

“We now know that American citizens are among those being held by Hamas,” President Biden said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Below are the most recent numbers related to the war. Fox News Digital will continue to inform on fatalities, hostages, death toll and more as they are reported and confirmed by officials.



ISRAEL AT WAR WITH HAMAS AFTER SURPRISE ATTACKS, AROUND 1,00 ISRAELIS DEAD

At least 1,000 Israelis have diedAt least 4,250 Palestinians are woundedAt least 2,700 Israelis are injuredAt least 830 Palestinians have been killedAt least 14 Americans are reported deadAt least 150 soldiers and civilians are being held hostage in GazaAt least 4,500 rockets have been fired by Hamas terroristsAt least 1,500 Hamas terrorists have been found deadAt least 260 died at the Tribe of Nova music festivalAt least 70 terrorists invaded Kfar AzaAt least 200 Israelis were found dead in Kfar AzaAt least 40 babies were murdered by Hamas terrorists in Kfar AzaAt least 30 missing persons have been located and rescued at a kibbutzThe population of Gaza is 2,000,000,000The population of Israel is 9,795,00072 hours of silence from President Joe Biden until he first addressed the Israel-Hamas war on Tuesday, October 104 days of war as of Tuesday, October 10

