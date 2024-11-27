China agrees to release 3 ‘wrongfully detained’ Americans

China is releasing three Americans Wednesday who have been “wrongfully detained,” Fox News has confirmed.

“We are pleased to announce the release of Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung from detention in the People’s Republic of China,” a National Security Council spokesperson said. “Soon they will return and be reunited with their families for the first time in many years. Thanks to this Administration’s efforts and diplomacy with the PRC, all of the wrongfully detained Americans in the PRC are home.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News’ Kate Sprague contributed to this report.