Chinese Communist Party turning US communications ‘on and off like a light switch,’ DOD says

The People’s Republic of China is willfully terminating and reactivating channels of communication with the United States, defense officials warn.

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner told reporters at the Defense News Conference on Wednesday that the communist nation’s military is intentionally disrupting its own lines with the U.S.

“We have been brutally consistent — and Sec. [Lloyd] Austin has been consistent — in saying again and again the United States seeks open lines of communication with the [People’s Republic of China],” Ratner told journalists and other attendees.

He continued, “They have turned those on and off like a light switch for political reasons.”

Ratner expressed concern that the intentional lack of clear, consistent communication lines at the executive level between the two countries could lead to an international incident in the event of a misunderstanding.

Specifically, the People’s Liberation Army’s continued harassment of Taiwan — such as trespassing into the island’s waters and airspace — could potentially ignite a hot conflict if China’s tactical transgressions accidentally go too far.

China has also run simulations and drills on missile launches that make clear their capability of striking Taiwan, further escalating cold hostilities.

Ratner cited Cold War communication lines between the U.S. and the former Soviet Union as an informative case study for the situation.

While clarifying that it’s “not a perfect analogy for the US-China dynamic,” Ratner said it is an example of ensuring transmissions were always capable even with hostile counties.

“It’s dangerous, and the PLA has got to knock it off. The question for [China] is: do we have to wait to have such a dangerous crisis before they realize the benefits of that kind of engagement?” Ratner asked.

He added, “Our hope is not.”