Chinese father, mistress executed after throwing toddlers out of high-rise apartment window: report

A Chinese father and his mistress have been executed by authorities in China after he threw his children out of a high-rise apartment window to their deaths in 2020, reports say.

Zhang Bo, the father, and Ye Chengchen were found guilty of committing premeditated murder following a review of their case by the Supreme People’s Court, according to the state-run China Daily newspaper.

It reported that the pair viewed the children as an obstacle to their relationship and staged an “accidental” fall in Chongqing in November 2020, resulting in the deaths of the two-year-old girl and one-year-old boy.

The children fell from the 15th floor of a residential building in the city, according to the AFP.

The news agency reported that Ye had started an affair with Zhang and had been unaware at first that he was married and had children.

She then encouraged him to kill the children, arguing that they would be a “burden on their future life together,” the AFP quoted a statement from the Chongqing No. 5 Intermediate People’s Court as saying.

The same court issued a death sentence for the pair in December 2021, which ultimately was carried out Wednesday following a series of appeals, according to China Daily.

In its decision to uphold the death penalty, the Supreme People’s Court ruled that the motive for the killings was despicable and deserving of a severe punishment.