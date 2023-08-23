Coast Guard ends search for possible crashed plane near Bahamas

The search for a small airplane that possibly crashed near the Bahamas ended Tuesday with no recovery, the U.S. Coast Guard announced.

U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District officials said that a Cessna 402 was last reported leaving Fort Lauderdale International Airport in Florida on Saturday, and had one person inside.

The plane was last seen Saturday 17 miles west of Eleuthera Island, Bahamas.

On Tuesday, the Coast Guard announced that it is ending the operation along with the Royal Bahamas Defense Force after searching for over 20 hours and a total of 5,032 square miles.

The search comes days after the Coast Guard rescued a 64-year-old man who was stuck on an island in the Bahamas after his sailboat broke down.

Coast Guard officials say the man was located after he fired flares into the sky.

“We’re proud to have saved this man’s life. This case serves as a perfect example of why you must have the proper safety equipment on your vessel,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Dev Craig, a Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstander. “Without seeing the flare, the case may not have had a successful outcome.”

