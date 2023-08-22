Coast Guard rescues man stranded on Bahamas island for three days after sailboat breaks down

A U.S. Coast Guard crew on Friday rescued a man stranded on an island in the Bahamas for three days after his sailboat broke down.

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark rescued the man on Cay Sal, the Coast Guard said Monday. They spotted the man, who fired flares into the sky from the boat.

The island is located between Florida, Cuba and the Bahamas.

“We’re proud to have saved this man’s life. This case serves as a perfect example of why you must have the proper safety equipment on your vessel,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Dev Craig, a Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstander. “Without seeing the flare, the case may not have had a successful outcome.”

After locating him, the Coast Guard crew dropped food, water and a radio to him so he could communicate with authorities.

He was later rescued and taken to a hospital, the New York Post reported. He was not identified but was described as a 64-year-old Bahamian citizen.