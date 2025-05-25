Cowabunga! Flood-swept cow washes ashore on beach, alive and mooing

In the midst of Australia‘s devastating floods, one moo-ving tale of survival has emerged from the waves: a cow, swept away by raging waters, was found alive on Old Bar Beach, approximately 11 miles from its home in Taree, New South Wales.

Layla Philipson discovered the bovine in the sand and shared photos on the Taree Community Noticeboard on Facebook, leading to the cow’s reunion with its owner.

“Alive cow Oldbar beach between Wallabi and meridian,” read her post.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of severe flooding across New South Wales.

MAN FOUND DEAD IN KANGAROO, WALLABY ENCLOSURE REPORTEDLY HAD ‘HISTORY’ OF PLAYING ROUGH WITH ANIMAL

A slow-moving low-pressure system has unleashed record-breaking rainfall, with some areas receiving over 27 inches of rain.

The deluge has resulted in five confirmed deaths, left approximately 50,000 people isolated, and damaged an estimated 10,000 properties.

The Manning River, which flows through Taree, reached levels not seen in nearly a century, contributing to the displacement of livestock and residents alike.

EXPERTS GIVE UP HOPE FOR 157 FALSE KILLER WHALES STRANDED ON REMOTE AUSTRALIAN BEACH

According to The Independent, emergency services have conducted over 700 rescues, and efforts continue to provide aid to affected communities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While this cow’s story brings a bit of levity, the situation remains dire.

Authorities urge residents to remain vigilant, as floodwaters persist and further weather challenges loom.