Cruise passenger falls overboard while ship sails through fjord: officials

A cruise passenger went overboard while the ship was sailing through a fjord in Norway early Thursday, Norwegian officials said.

A rescue operation was carried out near the country’s Sognefjorden, Norway’s longest and deepest fjord, around 3:30 a.m. local time after a man went overboard from MSC Cruises’ MSC Euribia ship, HRS Southern Norway rescue service said in a statement posted to social media.

The agency said a helicopter took the passenger to a hospital and no one else was missing in the incident.

HRS Southern Norway didn’t give an update on the passenger’s condition.

The incident happened near Flam, a village in southwest Norway during a seven-night cruise that left from Germany, according to Cruise Hive, a cruising news site.

The outlet reported that the ship had planned to dock all day Thursday in Flam.

The ship reportedly stopped a little more than 50 miles west-northwest of Flam after the man went overboard, and turned around.

No other details about how the man fell off the ship have been revealed.

The outlet said the ship has mainly stayed on schedule despite the incident, and is expected to arrive back in Kiel, Germany, on Saturday.

Fox News Digital has reached out to MSC Cruises and the Norwegian Central Rescue Service.

Another MSC Euribia passenger went overboard in March after the 23-year-old messaged his wife that he felt seasick after the ship had left Southamption, England.

“A passenger on board MSC Euribia went overboard on 16 March as the ship was sailing to Hamburg,” MCS Cruises told FOX Business at the time. “This was reported to the authorities. The police in Southampton boarded the vessel today and investigated on behalf of the coroner. We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will refrain from disclosing any additional information.”