Danish official strikes back at Vance’s Greenland comments: ‘We do not appreciate the tone’

Denmark hit back at the Trump administration’s “tone” regarding Greenland on Friday, saying “this is not how you speak to your close allies.”

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen released the message in a recorded video just hours after Vice President JD Vance visited an American military base in Greenland, where the vice president criticized Denmark.

“I have a message for our American friends and all others who are listening,” Rasmussen said. “Much is being said these days. Many accusations and many allegations have been made. And of course we are open to criticism. But let me be completely honest: we do not appreciate the tone in which it is being delivered. This is not how you speak to your close allies. And I still consider Denmark and the United States to be close allies.”

The Trump administration has argued that Denmark is failing to protect Greenland from Russian and Chinese aggression, with Vance telling American soldiers at the U.S.’s Pituffik Space Base in northwest Greenland that “Denmark hasn’t done a good job at keeping Greenland safe.”

“Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland,” Vance said. “You have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass filled with incredible people. That has to change.”

Trump has made it a mission to take over Greenland from Denmark in his second administration.

Rasmussen said that “we respect” the need for the U.S. to have a greater military presence in Greenland, and believes that “much more” can be done within the existing framework of the 1951 defense agreement with the U.S.

“Let us make use of that and let us do it together,” the foreign minister said.

Rasmussen noted that Vance said that both Denmark and the U.S. have done little in the Arctic. In his message, Rasmussen said both countries have been “harvesting the peace dividend” and acting on the assumption that the Arctic should be “a low-changing area.”

“But that time is over,” he said. “Status quo is not an option. And that is why we have stepped up as well.”

Rasmussen detailed how Copenhagen invested a billion dollars in Arctic security a few weeks ago to provide more drones, ships and personnel in the area.

The foreign minister also noted that Greenland is a part of NATO and welcomed all allies to play “a greater role in the Arctic,” though said Copenhagen would step up to do its part.

“We will shoulder our share of the responsibility. No one should doubt that,” Rasmussen said.

