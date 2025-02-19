Delta jet crashes at Canada’s Toronto Pearson Airport; crews responding to plane flipped upside down

A Delta Air Lines plane crashed at Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday afternoon, injuring numerous passengers flying from the U.S.

The plane crash, which involved a Delta Air Lines CRJ-900 jet that had departed from Minneapolis, was first reported by CTV. The flight was identified as Delta Connection flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, and carried 80 people.

The incident was reportedat around 2:15 p.m. local time. Pictures of the scene show the plane upside down and mangled on a snow-covered runway.

Four crew members and 76 passengers were on the flight.18 people were treated for injuries following the crash, including three who were critically injured and taken to local hospitals.

Two patients were taken by air ambulance to two different trauma centers – Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center and St. Michael’s Hospital – in Toronto, according to a spokesperson for the paramedic service that was on scene.

A child, about four years old, was transported to The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.

“Those three were critical, non-life-threatening injuries,” Peel Regional Paramedic Services Superintendent Lawrence Saindon told Fox News Digital. “The remaining ones are all walking wounded, with cuts and scrapes, nothing serious at all.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a statement on Monday stating that the crash took place while the aircraft was landing. All passengers and crew were immediately evacuated.

“The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates,” the FAA noted.

Toronto Pearson Airport operations paused shortly following the crash, but departures and arrivals resumed by around 5 p.m. The airport confirmed the incident in a post on X, and said that all the plane’s passengers and crew were “accounted for.”

“Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Air Lines plane arriving from Minneapolis,” the airport’s post read. “Emergency teams are responding.”

Air traffic control sounds from the incident indicate that winds at the airport were roughly 20-30 mph, with gusts near 40 mph. A helicopter pilot who witnessed the crash said that the plane was “upside down and burning,” according to the audio.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a social media post that he was aware of the incident.

“FAA investigators are en route to Toronto,” Duffy wrote. “I’ve been in touch with my counterpart in Canada to offer assistance and help with the investigation.”

Monday’s crash comes amid a turbulent season for air travel. In late January, 67 people died near Washington, D.C. when a military Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines-affiliated commercial flight from Kansas.

Recent plane crashes have not been limited to North America either. A crash involving a Jeju Air flight in South Korea killed 179 people when the aircraft crashed into an airport’s concrete barrier and burst into flames. An Azerbaijan Airlines plane also crashed in Kazakhstan on Christmas, killing 38 people and injuring 29.

Fox News Digital reached out to Delta for additional information.

Reuters and Fox News Digital’s Brooke Curto and Kyle Schmidbauer contributed to this report.