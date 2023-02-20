Deluge in Brazil kills at least 36 people as dozens are missing

Flooding killed at least 36 people in Brazil following a huge weekend downpour, and hundreds of rescuers spent Monday searching for survivors of landslides and flooding.

The weather event happened along the coast of Brazil’s southern state Sao Paulo.

In the city of Sao Sebastiao alone, 35 people were reported dead. In neighboring Ubatuba, a 7-year-old girl was killed.

The disaster took place in an area famous for beaches flanked by mountains and prompted Carnival festivities cancelations in many cities.

Gov. Tarcisio de Freitas is said to have told a television network that 40 people are missing. Nearly 800 are reported homeless and 1,730 are displaced, according to a statement from his office.

Local television footage shows homes so badly flooded only their roofs are visible. Residents could be spotted using small boats to carry items and people to elevated positions.

“It was very quick. Either you run or you die,” a woman who gave only her first name, Mailsa, said. “It’s not possible to take anything, only your life, which is the most important thing.”

Precipitation in Sao Sebastiao had surpassed 23.6 inches during a 24-hour period over the weekend, among the largest such downpours ever in such a short period in Brazil.

The affected area, on the northern coast of Sao Paulo state, is a frequent Carnival destination for wealthy tourists who prefer to stay away from massive street parties in big cities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.