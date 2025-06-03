Disneyland China visitors caught on camera brawling over apparent line-cutting dispute

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fight broke out between two couples at Disneyland’s theme park in China over line cutting, according to media reports.

Video footage of the brawl shows two men fighting May 31 as a woman in a hat with bunny ears tries to separate them and stunned onlookers watched at Shanghai Disneyland Resort.

The woman with the hat is then seen pushing another woman holding a baby. The mother screams and slowly falls to the ground as she holds the child tightly.

The woman with the hat then involves herself in the melee between the two men, grabbing one violently.

The brawl happened over line cutting at Crazy Animal City at Disneyland Park in Shanghai, China, local outlets reported.

Heated words were exchanged before the fight began. Security officials intervened to break it up.

It wasn’t clear whether anyone was hurt.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Disneyland Shanghai.