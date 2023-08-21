Dramatic video shows drunk driver smashing into speeding train

A drunk driver in Taiwan was captured on camera attempted to speed through a rail crossing at the same moment as a train.

Dramatic CCTV footage shows the moment driver, Lin Nan, speeding through a train-crossing barrier at the same time as a train was rolling through, with Lin smashing into the side of the train and the white car he was driving being thrown to the side as the train speeds by the crossing. The video ends with a car safely passing through the crossing after the barriers are raised, and an onlooker rushing to aid Lin.

According to a report from ViralPress, Lin, who survived the crash with minor injuries, told police that he had been out drinking the night before and had woken up and gone out to attempt to buy breakfast Monday morning. The driver told officers that he had not seen the train, which had been carrying 370 passengers near the town of Jiamin, despite the red and white barrier that was lowered to indicate that a train had been passing through.

Police administered a breathalyzer and found that Lin had a blood alcohol content of 0.30 mg/dL, twice the legal limit in Taiwan. He was detained for drunk driving and putting members of the public in danger, according to the report.

All of the passengers aboard the train were reportedly uninjured, although they were delayed for over two hours as they waited for a new train to pick them up so the damaged train could be returned to a maintenance yard for repair.

“We urge people not to drive after drinking. We must also remind drivers to be careful when crossing level crossings, and to always yield to trains,” the Hualien Branch of the Railway Police Bureau said in a statement following the incident.

