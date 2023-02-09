Dutch police find narcotics in truck carrying aid to Turkey, Syria after earthquake

Police in the Netherlands say they have found narcotics in a truck Thursday that was part of a convoy carrying aid to victims of the earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria.

Authorities did not give details of what kind of drugs or the quantity, but said they were hidden among emergency supplies.

The drugs have since been destroyed, and the five other trucks in the convoy are being scanned before being allowed to proceed.

No arrests were immediately made. Police said they received a tip that the drugs were on board.

Turkish groups throughout the Netherlands have been gathering emergency relief supplies in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that hit the country and neighboring Syria, killing more than 19,800 people and destroying countless buildings.

U.N. Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres is pressing the international community to provide money for both countries and work on physical access for aid to earthquake-stricken parts of Syria.

Guterres spoke to reporters at U.N. headquarters Thursday, hours after a U.N. aid convoy crossed from Turkey into Syria’s rebel-held northwest for the first time since Monday’s 7.8 magnitude quake.

“More help is on the way, but much more — much more — is needed,” the U.N. chief said, adding that the organization plans to launch an international appeal next week for funding for the effort. The U.N. has released $25 million of its own money so far.

“People are facing nightmare on top of nightmare,” the U.N. chief said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.