Elon Musk joins Donald Trump in ‘very good call’ with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

A senior Ukrainian official confirmed to Fox News that Elon Musk joined a Trump-Zelenskyy call on Wednesday in which President Zelenskyy congratulated the president-elect on his win.

“It was a very good call. Our work continues,” said the Ukrainian official to Fox News.

ELON MUSK REVEALS HIS POLITICAL PAC’S FUTURE AMID TIGHT PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Musk’s unexpected appearance during the first official conversation between President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may point to his influence in the upcoming Trump administration.

“I had an excellent callwith President Trump and congratulated him on his historic landslide victory — his tremendous campaign made this result possible,” Zelenskyy posted on X.

Details of Musk’s exact role were not disclosed according to reporting from Axios, though sources reported Musk expressed his intent to continue supporting Ukraine through his Starlink satellite network—a service critical to Ukraine’s wartime communications.

Throughout his campaign, Trump voiced skepticism about continued U.S. aid to Ukraine and emphasized a fast resolution to its conflict with Russia, which raised concerns across Europe.

UKRAINE, NORTH KOREAN TROOPS CLASH FOR FIRST TIME; ZELENSKYY WARNS OF ESCALATION

Trump assured Zelenskyy of support on the 25-minute call, but did not provide specifics on either policies or military aid. Axios first reported Musk’s presence on the call, and Musk has not yet given comment.

According to sources, Zelenskyy interpreted both the call’s timing and Trump’s reassurances as a good sign. Trump and his advisers have privately conveyed more supportive messages about Ukraine than the campaign suggested.

The phone call is expected to be the first of many between Trump’s team and Zelenskyy’s advisors as both sides navigate America’s involvement in the ongoing conflict.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Musk reportedly also joined a recent call between Trump and Turkish President Erdoğan, per reporting from Axios.