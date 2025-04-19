Escaped California inmate who killed leader of elite Mexican police unit while on the run has been arrested

An escaped California inmate wanted for killing the leader of an elite Mexican police unit while on the run was arrested in Tijuana, Mexico.

Cesar Hernandez, 34, was arrested Thursday by Mexico’s State Investigation Agency.

Hernandez was wanted in connection with the shooting death of 33-year-old Abigail Esparza Reyes, the leader of the Mexican police unit known as the “Gringo Hunters,” which aims to capture U.S. suspects who are fugitives in Mexico.

Esparza Reyes was killed during a shootout on April 9 in Tijuana while the unit was attempting to arrest Hernandez.

“These actions reflect the outstanding intelligence and investigative work carried out by personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office, whose coordinated efforts, tactical analysis strategies and data collection made it possible to accurately locate the person arrested today,” the Baja California prosecutor’s office said in a statement Friday following the arrest.

“The State Prosecutor General’s Office reiterates its commitment to act firmly, legally, and reaffirms its commitment that in Baja California, whoever does it, pays for it,” the statement added.

Mexican officials said Hernandez is facing criminal proceedings and “his legal situation will be determined as set out by law.”

Hernandez was serving 80 years to life with the possibility of parole in California for first-degree murder before escaping from custody on December 2. He was being transported to the Kern County Superior Courthouse in Delano for a court appearance when he jumped out of the van and ran away.

He was held at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano before his escape. He was handed over to Kern County from Los Angeles County in 2019.