Europe says no to Trump push to lift sanctions on Russia, upending Black Sea ceasefire

European leaders have made clear they will not adhere to President Donald Trump’s plans to help Russia re-enter the world market and lift international sanctions until Moscow ends its illegal war – essentially rendering the Black Sea truce dead in the water.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration touted its negotiations with Ukraine and Russia and said both nations had agreed to “eliminate the use of force” in the Black Sea – but the Kremlin later confirmed this was only contingent on the removal of international economic restrictions.

“Russia shall have no right of say regarding the support we are providing and will provide Ukraine, nor shall they set the conditions,” French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly said while standing alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Wednesday night.

RUSSIA, UKRAINE AGREE TO BLACK SEA CEASEFIRE FOLLOWING US TALKS

Macron said it was “much too early” to be discussing any sanction relief and EU officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that as the Kremlin continues to list demands, sanctions remain a chief leveraging tool that European leaders will not give up easily.

“Ultimately, sanctions depend solely on Russia’s choice of aggression, and therefore, their lifting depends solely on Russia’s choice to comply with international law,” Macron added.

Leaders from 30 nations and the head of NATO met in Paris on Thursday as part of the France-U.K.-led “coalition of the willing,” which was spearheaded following Trump’s re-entrance into the White House and amid concerns the U.S. could no longer be considered a reliable partner for Ukraine or Europe.

The U.S. was not invited to the international summit, the third of its kind, which did include leaders from Poland, Italy and Turkey.

Though France and the U.K., the apparent bulwarks of this new foundation of support for Ukraine, have been toeing the line to maintain positive relations with the U.S. as the geopolitical sphere of reality changes in Europe.

Macron reportedly spoke with Trump prior to the summit on Wednesday, and the U.K. on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to “back U.S. efforts to make real progress despite continued Russian obfuscation.”

“Unlike President Zelenskyy, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has shown he’s not a serious player in these peace talks,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement ahead of the Thursday summit. “Playing games with the agreed naval ceasefire in the Black Sea despite good-faith participation from all sides.”

NATO LEADER WARNS PUTIN AGAINST ATTACKING POLAND, SAYS RETALIATION WOULD BE ‘DEVASTATING’

“His promises are hollow,” the statement added. “The U.S. is playing a leading role by convening the ceasefire talks, President Zelenskyy has demonstrated his commitment repeatedly, and Europe is stepping up to play its part to defend Ukraine’s future.

“Now Putin needs to show he’s willing to play ball,” Starmer said.

France on Wednesday pledged another $2.1 billion for Kyiv in its continued fight against Russia, and more pledges of support are expected to be announced Thursday.

The White House did not respond to Fox News Digital’s questions on the apparent collapse of the Black Sea ceasefire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Though earlier in the week, following the Kremlin’s list of economic relief demands, a spokesperson for the White House said, “Our engagement is continuing. We agreed on language with both parties in our work towards a cessation of hostilities.”

The spokesperson said “the Russians engaged us…with requests for more negotiations.”

“President Trump believes in diplomacy and in giving diplomacy every chance to succeed,” the spokesperson added.