European nations demand power to deport immigrants who commit crimes

Denmark and eight other countries blasted the European Court of Human Rights for imposing limits on deporting criminal migrants on Sunday.

Denmark, which is set to take over the presidency of the European Union in July, published a letter demanding more leeway to expel immigrants who commit crimes. Leaders of Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Italy, and Poland signed the letter with Denmark.

“Many have come here via legal pathways. They have learned our languages, believe in democracy, contribute to our societies and have decided to integrate themselves into our culture. Others have come and chosen not to integrate, isolating themselves in parallel societies and distancing themselves from our fundamental values of equality, democracy and freedom,” the letter read. “In particular, some have not contributed positively to the societies welcoming them and have chosen to commit crimes.”

“It is beyond our comprehension how some people can come to our countries and get a share in our freedom and our vast range of opportunities, and, indeed, decide to commit crimes,” the letter continues.

The letter goes on to argue that the court’s interpretation of the European Convention on Human Rights has “limited our ability to make political decisions in our own democracies,” citing examples where the court has blocked the deportation of illegal immigrants.

Denmark and the signatories request that the court make more room for European countries to deport illegal immigrants who commit violent or drug-related crimes, as well as allow for European governments to track illegal immigrants more closely.

“We need to be able to take effective steps to counter hostile states that are trying to use our values and rights against us. For example, by instrumentalizing migrants at our borders,” the letter adds.

The letter comes two weeks after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans to tighten immigration rules amid pressure from voters upset over high levels of immigration.

U.K. voters are becoming increasingly frustrated by high immigration numbers, which many argue have strained public services and intensified ethnic tensions in some parts of the country.

Under the new plans, skilled visas will be restricted to people in graduate jobs, while visas for lower-skilled roles will only be issued in areas critical to the country’s industrial strategy, and businesses must increase the training of British workers. Companies in the care sector will also no longer be able to apply for visas for workers recruited abroad.

“Every area of the immigration system, including work, family and study, will be tightened up so we have more control,” Starmer said in excerpts of a speech he plans to deliver on Monday. “Enforcement will be tougher than ever and migration numbers will fall. We will create a system that is controlled, selective and fair.”

Fox News’ Landon Mion contributed to this report.