Ex-Finnish PM who went viral in raunchy dance video makes showy new career move: report

The former prime minister of Finland who went viral last year in a provocative dance video is writing a book and shopping for publishers, Finnish media is reporting.

Sanna Marin, who became the youngest prime minister in Finland’s history at age 34, is working on a book titled “Our Turn: Fearless Leadership for a New Generation,” according to sources who spoke to Finnish outlet Ilta-Sanomat.

The outlet said sources confirmed that William Morris Endeavor, an American talent agency, was trading the rights to the book and that bidding for international rights is likely already ongoing.

The report comes on the heels of Marin signing with American management and production company Range Media Partners to assist her in navigating potential media opportunities, ranging in platforms from TV, movies and brand partnerships.

EX-FINLAND PM WHO WENT VIRAL FOR RAUNCHY DANCE VIDEO MAKES FLASHY NEW CAREER MOVE

Marin gained international attention last year when a video showed her partying, dancing at clubs and drinking.

EX-FINLAND PM SANNA MARIN, WHO WENT VIRAL FOR RAUNCHY DANCE VIDEO, SPARKS FUROR WITH EARLY EXIT

“I danced, sang and partied – perfectly legal things. And I’ve never been in a situation where I’ve seen or known of others [using drugs],” she said after the video circulated online.

Critics said the behavior was unbecoming of a prime minister, but Marin shot back that her partying was normal behavior for many people in their 30s.

“I have a family life, I have a work life, and I have free time to spend with my friends – pretty much the same as many people my age,” she said at the time, as reported by the BBC.

FINLAND’S SANNA MARIN LOSES PM RACE FOLLOWING CONTROVERSIAL PARTYING VIDEO

The young former Finnish leader was a member of the center-left Social Democratic Party of Finland and served as prime minister from 2019 until June of this year when she lost her reelection bid. She led Finland through the coronavirus pandemic as well as when Russia first invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

FORMER FINNISH PM SANNA MARIN QUITS POLITICS AFTER LOSING APRIL ELECTION

She has since departed parliament but has repeatedly popped up in the public eye, including when she attended Paris Fashion Week last month and when she delivered remarks at a UCLA lecture on the “conditions of peace” for the university’s Center for European and Russian Studies.

Ilta-Sanomat reported that the upcoming book is not finished and there is no information on a release date.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harry Walker Agency, a division of William Morris Endeavor, for comment on the book deal but did not immediately receive a reply.