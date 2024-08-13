Excavations in Egypt unearth trove of ancient artifacts from its final dynasties

Excavations of dozens of tombs in the Nile Delta have unearthed a trove of ancient Egyptian artifacts, some going back nearly 2,500 years.

The artifacts include bronze coins, pottery, gold pieces, and other jewelry dating back to Egypt’s Late and Ptolemaic periods, the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said.

The ministry said an Egyptian archaeological mission with the Supreme Council of Antiquities discovered the mud-brick tombs at the Tell al-Deir necropolis in Damietta.

Other items discovered include statues, funerary amulets and a pottery vessel containing 38 bronze coins dating back to the Ptolemaic period.

The Ptolemaic dynasty was Egypt’s last before it became part of the Roman Empire. The dynasty was founded around 300 B.C. after Alexander the Great of Macedonia took Egypt in 332 B.C.

One of Alexander’s generals, Ptolemy, became Ptolemy I and leadership was handed down through his descendants before ending with Cleopatra.

Egypt exhibited artifacts from the Ptolemaic period for the first time in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo in 2018, with around 300 artifacts on display.

Experts are working to restore and classify the latest findings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.